Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Picks up win in extras
McFarland covered 1.1 scoreless frames in relief to pick up the win Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 8-5 triumph over the Dodgers in 12 innings. He struck out one and retired all four batters he faced.
McFarland was considered a spot-start candidate for Thursday's series opener against the Nationals with Braden Shipley (elbow) surprisingly joining Robbie Ray (oblique) on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, but the 16-pitch, four-out appearance probably takes that off the table. If manager Torey Lovullo does tab the lefty for the Thursday start on short rest, it would likely be as part of a bullpen game that would result in McFarland facing a limited pitch count.
