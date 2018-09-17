McFarland (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday, the Associated Press reports.

McFarland hasn't been available out of the bullpen since Sept. 8 after developing a bone spur in his left elbow, but the Diamondbacks remain optimistic he'll pitch again in 2018. If the bullpen session goes according to plan, McFarland could advance to facing hitters a few days later before slotting back into the bullpen during the upcoming weekend.

