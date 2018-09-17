Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Ready for bullpen session
McFarland (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday, the Associated Press reports.
McFarland hasn't been available out of the bullpen since Sept. 8 after developing a bone spur in his left elbow, but the Diamondbacks remain optimistic he'll pitch again in 2018. If the bullpen session goes according to plan, McFarland could advance to facing hitters a few days later before slotting back into the bullpen during the upcoming weekend.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Diagnosed with bone spur•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Dealing with elbow inflammation•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Whittles down ERA to 2.02•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Works final two innings in series opener•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Closes out eighth inning•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Returns from disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...