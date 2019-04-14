Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Rehab assignment starts Wednesday
McFarland (shoulder) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
McFarland has been battling left shoulder inflammation since early March but appears to be nearing his return to the majors. The 29-year-old will likely need a handful of appearances with Reno after missing most of spring training, but could still rejoin the Diamondback by the end of April.
