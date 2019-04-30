McFarland (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

McFarland had been dealing with shoulder inflammation since early March. The lefty had a 2.00 ERA in 72 innings of relief for the Diamondbacks last season but hadn't recorded an ERA below 4.91 in any of the three previous seasons. Jon Duplantier was optioned to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.

