McFarland allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three over 2.1 innings in Tuesday's 9-0 loss to the Dodgers.

Three of the four hits McFarland allowed went for extra bases, and he allowed three runs for a second straight appearance. Clean outings are not the norm for a long reliever like McFarland, who typically throws multiple innings, but he's been hit hard by opponents. Over his last six outings, the left-hander has a 6.28 ERA with 21 hits allowed over 14.1 innings. For the season, his .333 batting average against is last on the staff.