Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Shut down for season
McFarland (elbow) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
McFarland is still dealing with inflammation around the bone spur in his elbow, prompting the Diamondbacks to shut him down for the last few weeks of the season. This is a tough blow for both McFarland and the Diamondbacks, as the southpaw posted a 2.00 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 72 innings of relief before going down.
