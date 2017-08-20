Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Slated to start Sunday
McFarland will start Sunday's game against the Twins.
Braden Shipley was recently scratched from a scheduled start at Triple-A and seemed like a logical candidate for Sunday's start, but it will be McFarland who gets the nod, while Shipley will come up to provide length out of the bullpen. McFarland has posted a 10.45 ERA in August and he hasn't thrown more than 58 pitches in an appearance this season, so expectations should be low.
