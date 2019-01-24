McFarland signed a one-year contract with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

McFarland has been in Arizona on one-year contracts each of the past two seasons and after a rough 2017 campaign, rebounded with a 2.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 42:22 K:BB over 72 innings during 2018. The deal also includes a team option for the 2020 season.

