McFarland signed a one-year contract with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

McFarland was headed for an arbitration hearing but the two sides were instead able to reach an agreement, which also includes a team option for the 2020 season. The 29-year-old rebounded in 2018 with a 2.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 42:22 K:BB over 72 innings for Arizona.

