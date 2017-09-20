McFarland tossed a perfect seventh inning and struck out two batters in a 6-2 loss to the Padres on Tuesday.

McFarland opened September with holds in his first two appearances of the month, but he's since settled back into lower-leverage work out of the Arizona bullpen. That should be the norm for the rest of the regular season, as McFarland's 5.44 ERA and 1.50 WHIP won't allow manager Torey Lovullo to deploy the lefty with much confidence in key spots.