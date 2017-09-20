Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Submits clean seventh inning
McFarland tossed a perfect seventh inning and struck out two batters in a 6-2 loss to the Padres on Tuesday.
McFarland opened September with holds in his first two appearances of the month, but he's since settled back into lower-leverage work out of the Arizona bullpen. That should be the norm for the rest of the regular season, as McFarland's 5.44 ERA and 1.50 WHIP won't allow manager Torey Lovullo to deploy the lefty with much confidence in key spots.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Mops up in Thursday's victory•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Overwhelmed by Twins•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Torched in long relief Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Called upon for long relief Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Gives up solo homer Sunday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...