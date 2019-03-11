Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: To resume throwing program
McFarland (shoulder) is expected to resume his throwing program Monday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
McFarland was shut down last week due to inflammation in his right shoulder. The left-hander was a part of the bullpen last season, posting a 2.00 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 72 innings over 47 appearances.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Dealing with shoulder inflammation•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Strikes deal with Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Shut down for season•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Ready for bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Diagnosed with bone spur•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Dealing with elbow inflammation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...