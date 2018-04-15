McFarland was credited with the win Saturday in the Diamondbacks' 9-1 triumph over the Dodgers after tossing four scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and no walks and struck out a batter.

After failing to thwart a Dodgers rally while coming on in relief of starter Zack Greinke in the series opener, McFarland redeemed himself a day later when Taijuan Walker departed after two innings due to right forearm tightness. The lefty tossed 35 of his 59 pitches for strikes, induced eight groundball outs and allowed only two Dodgers to reach scoring position over his four spotless frames. While McFarland is still far down in the bullpen pecking order and will continue to see most of his work in low-leverage spots, Saturday's performance likely increased his security on the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster.