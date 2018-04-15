Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Tosses four scoreless innings, gets win
McFarland was credited with the win Saturday in the Diamondbacks' 9-1 triumph over the Dodgers after tossing four scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and no walks and struck out a batter.
After failing to thwart a Dodgers rally while coming on in relief of starter Zack Greinke in the series opener, McFarland redeemed himself a day later when Taijuan Walker departed after two innings due to right forearm tightness. The lefty tossed 35 of his 59 pitches for strikes, induced eight groundball outs and allowed only two Dodgers to reach scoring position over his four spotless frames. While McFarland is still far down in the bullpen pecking order and will continue to see most of his work in low-leverage spots, Saturday's performance likely increased his security on the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Charged with run in relief•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Claims final bullpen vacancy•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Returns to Arizona•
-
T.J. McFarland: Non-tendered by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Submits clean seventh inning•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Mops up in Thursday's victory•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...