McFarland retired two of three batters he faced Thursday in the Diamondbacks' 7-6 loss to the Braves in 10 innings.

McFarland entered the contest in the top of the seventh, retiring the first two hitters on groundouts before surrendering a two-out double to Nick Markakis. Silvino Bracho then came on in relief and closed out the frame without incident, allowing McFarland to escape the outing with an unblemished ERA. McFarland has often been deployed as a long man out of the bullpen this season, but the expanded September roster has prompted manager Torey Lovullo to transition the 29-year-old into more of a situational lefty role. McFarland hasn't been asked to record more than three outs in any of his four appearances this month.