Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: WIll throw to hitters
McFarland (shoulder) is scheduled to face hitters Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
McFarland, who tossed a fourth bullpen session Tuesday, will check off another box in his rehab Saturday. The next step will be pitching in a game environment.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Throws bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Placed on IL•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Will throw off mound•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: To resume throwing program•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Dealing with shoulder inflammation•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Strikes deal with Arizona•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...