Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Works final two innings in series opener
McFarland tossed two no-hit innings in relief during Friday's 6-3 loss to the Mariners. He issued a walk and struck out a batter in the 24-pitch outing.
The Diamondbacks were already trailing by three runs by the time McFarland entered the contest, so it wasn't exactly a high-leverage appearance for the lefty. That's been par for the course this season, as McFarland has yet to record a hold in his 42 games (69 innings) out of the bullpen. The lack of output in the holds category along with a 5.0 K/9 limits the impact of McFarland's sparkling 1.83 ERA on the season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Closes out eighth inning•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Returns from disabled list•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Expected back Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Goes on disabled list•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Exits with neck tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Works four scoreless innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...