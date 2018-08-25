McFarland tossed two no-hit innings in relief during Friday's 6-3 loss to the Mariners. He issued a walk and struck out a batter in the 24-pitch outing.

The Diamondbacks were already trailing by three runs by the time McFarland entered the contest, so it wasn't exactly a high-leverage appearance for the lefty. That's been par for the course this season, as McFarland has yet to record a hold in his 42 games (69 innings) out of the bullpen. The lack of output in the holds category along with a 5.0 K/9 limits the impact of McFarland's sparkling 1.83 ERA on the season.