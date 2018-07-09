Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Works four scoreless innings
McFarland tossed four scoreless frames out of the bullpen Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 loss to the Padres in 16 innings. He ceded two hits and three walks and struck out two.
Even though McFarland took on the brunt of the innings in long relief, the Diamondbacks still ended up exhausting their available bullpen options in the marathon loss. With the Diamondbacks pulling McFarland after he tossed 53 pitches, starter Zack Godley was pressed into action to cover the 15th inning before giving way to catcher Jeff Mathis, who worked the 16th and gave up the go-ahead run on a Wil Myers solo shot. McFarland will have Monday's team off day to recover from the extended outing and should technically be available for Tuesday's series opener in Colorado, but don't expect manager Torey Lovullo to turn to the lefty in that contest if he can help it.
