Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Agrees to terms with Arizona
Walker agreed to a one-year, $4.825 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Walker will earn more than twice as much as he did in 2017. The ERA estimators suggest Walker was pitching above his head last season with a 3.49 ERA, but there is still a fair amount to like heading into 2018 (48.9 percent groundball rate, 8.3 K/9) and the current cost is entirely reasonable (226 NFBC ADP).
