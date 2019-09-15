Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Another bullpen scheduled

Walker (elbow, shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

Walker is working hard to put himself in position to throw in a real game. Tuesday's session will be the third bullpen in the last week. The Diamondbacks have just 14 games remaining, and manager Torey Lovullo is uncertain if he'll be ready before the end of the season.

