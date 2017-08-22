Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Blanks Mets through 5.1 frames

Walker pitched 5.1 scoreless innings with seven hits and a walk allowed while striking out four batters during Monday's win over the Mets. He didn't factor into the decision.

This was an excellent outing from Walker after posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.48 WHIP through his previous four starts. There have been minor peaks and valleys throughout the season, but with a 3.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 8.0 K/9 for the campaign, he's a solid fantasy asset in the majority of settings. Walker lines up to face the Giants at Chase Field in his next start.