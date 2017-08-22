Play

Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Blanks Mets through 5.1 frames

Walker pitched 5.1 scoreless innings with seven hits and a walk allowed while striking out four batters during Monday's win over the Mets. He didn't factor into the decision.

This was an excellent outing from Walker after posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.48 WHIP through his previous four starts. There have been minor peaks and valleys throughout the season, but with a 3.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 8.0 K/9 for the campaign, he's a solid fantasy asset in the majority of settings. Walker lines up to face the Giants at Chase Field in his next start.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast