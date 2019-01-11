Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Comes to terms
Walker agreed to a one-year, $5.025 million deal with the Diamondbacks, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Walker, who underwent Tommy John surgery in April, began a throwing program toward the end of the season, but is not expected to return to game action until around the All-Star break. Arizona is not competing this season, so they will treat him with kid gloves. Walker was a Super 2 prospect, so he is due for a fourth season of arbitration in 2020 before hitting the open market in 2021.
