Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Could open Sunday
Walker (elbow, shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
If all goes well Thursday, the plan appears to be for Walker to open Sunday's season finale against the Padres with left-hander Alex Young coming in as the primary starter. Walker was expected to return mid-season from Tommy John elbow surgery, but a right shoulder capsule sprain in mid-May delayed his eventual return. He's now hoping to throw an inning or two in a major-league game before the end of the season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Hoping to return over weekend•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Throws sim game•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Another bullpen scheduled•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Works in bullpen again•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Throws bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Bullpen session on tap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...