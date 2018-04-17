Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Diagnosed with UCL injury
An examination of Walker's forearm revealed that he's dealing with a UCL injury, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
While it's known that Walker suffered a UCL injury, the Diamondbacks are unsure if it's a tear. Walker is scheduled to receive a second opinion on the injury in the coming days, at which point it should be revealed how the righty will proceed and whether or not he'll require surgery.
