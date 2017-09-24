Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Exits early against Marlins
Walker (9-9) allowed seven runs -- three earned -- on six hits and three walks while striking out six batters through just 3.2 innings to take the loss against Miami on Saturday.
After allowing just four runs and striking out 27 batters through 28.2 innings over a five-game stretch, Walker has now surrendered 11 runs in his past two starts. It's a discouraging slump because the stakes are highest in September. Walker sports a solid 3.54 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 8.3 for the campaign, but start-to-start inconsistency is clearly still a hindrance to his fantasy value. A road game against the Royals projects to be Walker's final start of the regular season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Falls to Giants•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Logs quality start despite five walks•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Picks up win Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Strikes out 10 in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Evens record with win over Giants•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Blanks Mets through 5.1 frames•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...