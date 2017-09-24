Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Exits early against Marlins

Walker (9-9) allowed seven runs -- three earned -- on six hits and three walks while striking out six batters through just 3.2 innings to take the loss against Miami on Saturday.

After allowing just four runs and striking out 27 batters through 28.2 innings over a five-game stretch, Walker has now surrendered 11 runs in his past two starts. It's a discouraging slump because the stakes are highest in September. Walker sports a solid 3.54 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 8.3 for the campaign, but start-to-start inconsistency is clearly still a hindrance to his fantasy value. A road game against the Royals projects to be Walker's final start of the regular season.