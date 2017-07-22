Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Expected to make next start Tuesday

Walker (personal), who was placed on the paternity list Thursday, isn't expected to start again until Tuesday's game against the Braves, Jarrid Denney of MLB.com reports. "I had a nice conversation with [Walker on Friday]," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "Everybody's healthy; [Walker and his wife] had a beautiful baby son...He'll take the full three days on the paternity list. We're going to slot him in after this series [with the Nationals] and it's looking like that will be Tuesday."

With Walker away from the team until Sunday, the Diamondbacks will require a spot starter Saturday against the Nationals in order to keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. Anthony Banda will be recalled from Triple-A Reno to make his major-league debut Saturday, but it's expected that he'll be shipped back to the minors the following day to clear the way for Walker's activation. Since All-Stars Robbie Ray and Zack Greinke are in line to pitch Sunday and Monday, respectively, Walker won't vault ahead of either in the pitching schedule and will instead take the hill Tuesday, resulting in Patrick Corbin and Zack Godley receiving additional days of rest in between starts.