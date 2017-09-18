Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Falls to Giants

Walker (9-8) allowed four earned runs on seven hits through five innings Sunday, taking the loss against the Giants. He walked three and struck out four.

Walker's 26th start of the season was one to forget, as the 25-year-old was tagged four three runs in the fifth inning against the lowly Giants. Despite playing his home games in a hitter's park, his 3.45 ERA is a nice improvement over his 3.94 career mark, while his 134 strikeouts are approaching his career-high 157 from 2015 with Seattle.