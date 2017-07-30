Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Fans 10 in loss
Walker (6-5) struck out 10 in 5.2 innings, but took the loss Sunday in St. Louis after allowing three runs on four hits and three walks.
Walker came in with a 2.70 ERA on the road, and was on pace to lower that mark even further after breezing through the first three innings. Things got more complicated from there, as Jose Martinez tagged him for a two-run homer in the fourth and a sac fly in the sixth. Martinez's home run was the only extra-base hit against Walker, so there are plenty of positives to take away from this outing despite the result. The right-hander will have a favorable matchup in his next start Saturday in San Francisco.
