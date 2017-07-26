Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Get no-decision after bullpen implosion
Walker tossed six innings against the Braves on Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out six and hitting a batter. He didn't factor into the decision.
He pitched well while facing the Braves for the second consecutive start, and Walker even hit a homer to support his own cause. The 24-year-old has maintained solid fantasy value despite an inflated WHIP that he dropped to 1.28 with this outing. Arizona has a good offense and Walker has consistently kept his team in games, so he could start racking up wins in the second half if his bullpen can avoid imploding as it did Tuesday -- J.J. Hoover and Andrew Chafin conspired to give up six runs over two innings immediately after the young fireballer's departure.
