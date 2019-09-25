Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Hoping to return over weekend

Walker (elbow/shoulder) is hoping to pitch during Pittsburgh's upcoming series against the Padres, which begins Friday, Jack Magruder of the Associated Press reports.

Walker has been sidelined all season while working his way back from elbow and shoulder injuries. With the Diamondbacks eliminated from playoff contention, it sounds like the team will try and get Walker into a game before the end of the season, assuming everything goes off without a hitch during his scheduled bullpen session Thursday.