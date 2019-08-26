Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Increases throwing distance

Walker (elbow, shoulder) has extended his throwing program out to 120 feet, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

This is seen as the final step before Walker pitches off flat ground or a mound in the bullpen. The right-hander is presumed to be over the Tommy John elbow surgery he underwent in April 2018, but a setback to his shoulder in May is delaying his return to the active roster.

