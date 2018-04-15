Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Leaves Saturday's start prematurely

Walker was removed from Saturday's start against the Dodgers due to an apparent injury, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Walker was visited by a trainer during his second inning of work but managed to stay in the game. However, he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the top of the third, suggesting there's some sort of injury in play. Given that he was initially able to pitch through the issue, it seems like it isn't too serious, but the nature and severity of the injury should become apparent once team doctors get a closer look at him. Prior to exiting, the right-hander had allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out two in two frames.