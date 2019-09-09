Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Meeting physican in NY

Walker (elbow, shoulder) will meet the team in New York and visit with a physician, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Diamondbacks kick off a four-game set against the Mets on Monday, but Walker is there only for a meeting with Dr. David Altchek, who performed his Tommy John elbow surgery in 2018. Manager Torey Lovullo was not sure if Walker is there for his elbow or the shoulder injury, which Walker sustained in the final stages of his recovery from elbow surgery. He had been scheduled to throw off a mound Friday, but that was scaled back to a flat ground session due to fatigue in the shoulder.