Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Moves to injured list

The Diamondbacks placed Walker (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

The transaction will open up a spot on the 40-man roster for catcher Caleb Joseph, whose one-year deal with Arizona was announced in a corresponding move. Walker is still rehabbing from April 2017 Tommy John surgery and isn't expected to be a rotation option for the Diamondbacks until midseason at the earliest.

