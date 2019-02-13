Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Moves to injured list
The Diamondbacks placed Walker (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
The transaction will open up a spot on the 40-man roster for catcher Caleb Joseph, whose one-year deal with Arizona was announced in a corresponding move. Walker is still rehabbing from April 2017 Tommy John surgery and isn't expected to be a rotation option for the Diamondbacks until midseason at the earliest.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Comes to terms•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Close to beginning throwing program•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Transferred to 60-day disabled list•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Undergoes successful TJ surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Surgery set for Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Will require Tommy John surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Head-to-Head Categories Mock
Head-to-head categories leagues give owners the chance to experiment with different strate...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
These 12 players might be fine at the right price, but Scott White says they're going too early...