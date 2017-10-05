Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Named starter for NLDS Game 1

Manager Torey Lovullo reported Thursday that Walker will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Friday.

With Zack Greinke starting the team's wild-card contest Wednesday and Robbie Ray pitching in relief, the Diamondbacks will call upon Walker to open up the best-of-five series against their divisional foes. The 25-year-old posted a solid 3.49 ERA over 28 starts during the regular season. More importantly, he allowed only six runs over 16.2 innings (3.24 ERA) in his three starts against the Dodgers.