Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Named starter for NLDS Game 1
Manager Torey Lovullo reported Thursday that Walker will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Friday.
With Zack Greinke starting the team's wild-card contest Wednesday and Robbie Ray pitching in relief, the Diamondbacks will call upon Walker to open up the best-of-five series against their divisional foes. The 25-year-old posted a solid 3.49 ERA over 28 starts during the regular season. More importantly, he allowed only six runs over 16.2 innings (3.24 ERA) in his three starts against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Walks away with tough-luck no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Lit up for seven runs Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Falls to Giants•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Logs quality start despite five walks•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Picks up win Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Strikes out 10 in win•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...