Play

Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Named starter for NLDS Game 1

Manager Torey Lovullo reported Thursday that Walker will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Friday.

With Zack Greinke starting the team's wild-card contest Wednesday and Robbie Ray pitching in relief, the Diamondbacks will call upon Walker to open up the best-of-five series against their divisional foes. The 25-year-old posted a solid 3.49 ERA over 28 starts during the regular season. More importantly, he allowed only six runs over 16.2 innings (3.24 ERA) in his three starts against the Dodgers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast