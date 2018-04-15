Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Not scheduled for MRI
Walker is not currently scheduled to undergo an MRI on his injured right forearm, Nick Piecoro of AZCentral Sports reports.
Walker exited his start Saturday with right forearm tightness but said that he "felt strong" and that "everything checked out good" after the game. The fact that no MRI has been scheduled suggests that the team does not currently deem the injury as serious, though manager Torey Lovullo stated that things could change on that front. As things stand, it's unclear if Walker will be able to make his scheduled start Friday against the Padres.
