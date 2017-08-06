Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Puts forth quality effort Saturday
Walker (6-5) allowed three earned runs over six innings in Saturday's no-decision against the Giants, striking out six and allowing five hits.
Walker silenced the Giants' bats for most of the night, but fell apart in the seventh, allowing back-to-back doubles to Pablo Sandoval and Jarrett Parker before serving up a two-run blast to Hunter Pence and exiting the game. The right-hander has been one of the most consistent pitchers in the Diamondbacks' starting rotation this season and secured another quality start Saturday, impressing once again with his 6:0 K:BB line. Unfortunately, Walker hasn't earned a win since June 21 thanks to little run support and a shaky bullpen. He'll look to be rewarded for his efforts in his next start, Thursday against the hard-hitting Dodgers.
