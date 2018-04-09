Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Puts together quality start
Walker allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over 6.0 innings Sunday in the win against St. Louis.
Walker didn't get enough run support to pick up the win, but he was able to keep the Diamondbacks in the game until they eventually pulled away in the eighth inning. He's started the season on a positive note, giving up four runs and striking out seven across 11.0 innings. The 25-year-old's next start figures to come Saturday against the Dodgers where he'll look to pick up his first win of the season.
