Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Ready for bullpen

Walker (elbow, shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

This will be the first time he throws off a mound since suffering a shoulder capsule injury in May. That injury came during the last stages of his recovery from Tommy John elbow surgery. The 27-year-old starter is hoping to return from the injured list this season and log at least an inning of relief.

