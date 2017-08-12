Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Remains winless in second half

Walker (6-6) allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts over five innings and took the loss Friday against the Cubs.

The Cubs are an admittedly tough draw, but this was a rough start by any standards. Walker served up two home runs and hit two batters as he was erratic all night. He is now winless in his past eight starts despite a merely average 4.21 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. Walker has a home run problem, as he has now served up eight in his past six starts, but his luck, at least in the win column, is bound to turn soon.