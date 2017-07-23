Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Returns from paternity list

Walker was reinstated from the paternity list prior to Sunday's game.

Walker was scratched from last Thursday's start due to the birth of his son, and now that the three days are up, he will return to the team. He's currently in line to start Tuesday against the Braves.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast