Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Returns from paternity list
Walker was reinstated from the paternity list prior to Sunday's game.
Walker was scratched from last Thursday's start due to the birth of his son, and now that the three days are up, he will return to the team. He's currently in line to start Tuesday against the Braves.
