Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Scheduled for bullpen Friday

Walker (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.

Walker continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in April of 2018. The right-hander was recently able to throw in an extended spring training game, and he could be ready to rejoin the big-league rotation sometime over summer if he continues to progress without any setbacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories