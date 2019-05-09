Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Scheduled for bullpen Friday
Walker (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.
Walker continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in April of 2018. The right-hander was recently able to throw in an extended spring training game, and he could be ready to rejoin the big-league rotation sometime over summer if he continues to progress without any setbacks.
