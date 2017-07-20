Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Scratched due to family emergency

Walker will not start for the Diamondbacks on Thursday against the Reds due to a family emergency.

Walker had been in line to take the hill for the series finale, but the sudden shift in rotation plans will result in lefty Patrick Corbin taking the mound. Look for the team to release updated rotation plans later in the day Thursday.

