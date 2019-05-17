Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Shut down for six weeks
Walker (elbow) has been diagnosed with a capsule strain in his right shoulder, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. He's since received a PRP shot and will be shut down from throwing for six weeks.
Walker was pulled from his rehab start at extended spring training due to soreness in his right shoulder, and the issue is more severe than anticipated. A timetable for Walker's return remains unclear at this time, though he'll remain on the shelf at least until after the All-Star break.
