Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Sidelined with right forearm tightness

Walker left Saturday's start due to right forearm tightness.

This is not good news for the Diamondbacks, as right forearm tightness can sometimes be a precursor to severe elbow injuries. The fact that Walker was able to complete the second inning after a trainer examined him at least gives a glimmer of hope that the injury isn't serious, but more information on his status should come in the next day or so.

