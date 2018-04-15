Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Sidelined with right forearm tightness
Walker left Saturday's start due to right forearm tightness.
This is not good news for the Diamondbacks, as right forearm tightness can sometimes be a precursor to severe elbow injuries. The fact that Walker was able to complete the second inning after a trainer examined him at least gives a glimmer of hope that the injury isn't serious, but more information on his status should come in the next day or so.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Leaves Saturday's start prematurely•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Puts together quality start•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Yields three runs in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Whiffs seven in final spring start•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Could benefit from humidor•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Agrees to terms with Arizona•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...