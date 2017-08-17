Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Struggles again Wednesday

Walker (6-7) came away with the loss Wednesday in Houston after surrendering five runs (three earned) on nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts over five innings.

Walker found out what makes the league's top offense so tough, as his nine hits allowed set a new season worst. The 25-year-old righty has struggled of late, surrendering three or more earned runs in four consecutive starts while pitching no more than six innings in any of those outings. One explanation for Walker's recent downturn could be fatigue, as he's now up to 115 innings pitched and has previously topped 135 only once at any level. If he fails to bounce back in Monday's road tilt with the Mets, it's time to start worrying.