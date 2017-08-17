Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Struggles again Wednesday
Walker (6-7) came away with the loss Wednesday in Houston after surrendering five runs (three earned) on nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts over five innings.
Walker found out what makes the league's top offense so tough, as his nine hits allowed set a new season worst. The 25-year-old righty has struggled of late, surrendering three or more earned runs in four consecutive starts while pitching no more than six innings in any of those outings. One explanation for Walker's recent downturn could be fatigue, as he's now up to 115 innings pitched and has previously topped 135 only once at any level. If he fails to bounce back in Monday's road tilt with the Mets, it's time to start worrying.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Remains winless in second half•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Puts forth quality effort Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Fans 10 in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Get no-decision after bullpen implosion•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Returns from paternity list•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Expected to make next start Tuesday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...