Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Surgery set for Wednesday

Walker will undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Walker was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow after exiting his start over the weekend with forearm tightness. He'll miss the reminder of the 2018 season and will begin the 2019 season on the disabled list as he works his way back.

