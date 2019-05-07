Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Throws innings in XST
Walker (elbow) threw four innings in an extended spring training game Monday, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports. The right-hander allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits, struck out four and didn't walk a batter.
This checks off another box on Walker's recovery-rehab list. Manager Torey Lovullo was pleased with the right-hander's velocity and secondary stuff and said he experienced normal fatigue following the session.
