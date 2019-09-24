Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Throws sim game
Walker (elbow, shoulder) threw a 20-pitch simulated game Monday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Walker will be evaluated Tuesday to determine how he responds to the session, which could serves as the final step before a potential return from the injured list. The right-hander has participated in a series of bullpen sessions during September in hopes of throwing at least one inning in a major league game this season. With the Diamondbacks being eliminated from the postseason contention in a loss to the Cardinals on Monday, the club may be more inclined to activate Walker and let him pitch this week.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Another bullpen scheduled•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Works in bullpen again•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Throws bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Bullpen session on tap•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Meeting physican in NY•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Bullpen scrapped•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...