Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Tosses another successful bullpen

Walker (elbow) threw a 45-pitch bullpen session Friday, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.

This is the second bullpen that Walker has thrown this week, and he's felt good thus far. Arizona is expected to continue to take it slow with the right-hander, who had Tommy John surgery nearly a year ago.

