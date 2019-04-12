Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Tosses another successful bullpen
Walker (elbow) threw a 45-pitch bullpen session Friday, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.
This is the second bullpen that Walker has thrown this week, and he's felt good thus far. Arizona is expected to continue to take it slow with the right-hander, who had Tommy John surgery nearly a year ago.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Throws bullpen Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Throws in bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Moves to injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Comes to terms•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Close to beginning throwing program•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Transferred to 60-day disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...