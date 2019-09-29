Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Tosses scoreless frame
Walker allowed a hit and struck out one batter during a scoreless inning in Sunday's win over San Diego.
Walker made his 2019 debut during Arizona's 162nd and final contest of the season. He threw 11-of-15 pitches for strikes as the team's opener with his fastball sitting around 92-92 mph. The 27-year-old should have a spot in the Diamondbacks' rotation to start next season after he successfully returned from Tommy John surgery.
