Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Tosses scoreless frame

Walker allowed a hit and struck out one batter during a scoreless inning in Sunday's win over San Diego.

Walker made his 2019 debut during Arizona's 162nd and final contest of the season. He threw 11-of-15 pitches for strikes as the team's opener with his fastball sitting around 92-92 mph. The 27-year-old should have a spot in the Diamondbacks' rotation to start next season after he successfully returned from Tommy John surgery.