Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Transferred to 60-day disabled list

Walker (elbow) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Friday.

This is simply a procedural move, as Walker is already going to be out until sometime during the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 25. His roster spot will be vacated to allow Kris Medlen to head to the majors to start Friday's game against the Astros.

